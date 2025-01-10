CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $181,622,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $413.69 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $305.59 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.58.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.