Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 83,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.