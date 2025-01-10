Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COLL. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 14.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Shares of COLL opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 194.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $490,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.