Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.