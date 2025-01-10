Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 2.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
