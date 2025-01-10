Comparing MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A HUYA -2.51% 0.30% 0.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and HUYA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $234.30 million 0.74 -$11.55 million N/A N/A HUYA $6.11 billion 0.11 -$28.81 million ($0.09) -33.44

Analyst Ratings

MicroCloud Hologram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MicroCloud Hologram and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 0.00 HUYA 0 4 2 0 2.33

HUYA has a consensus price target of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 88.54%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Risk and Volatility

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HUYA beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

