Contrasting Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK)

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Distilling and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00 Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.62%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Heritage Distilling.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $7.76 million 0.95 N/A N/A N/A Better Choice $33.52 million 0.13 -$22.77 million ($20.73) -0.11

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Better Choice”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heritage Distilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Choice.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -39.83% -206.10% -60.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Better Choice shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Choice beats Heritage Distilling on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews. The company sells its products under Halo Holistic and Halo Elevate brands. It primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty retailers. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, and select Asian markets, including China. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida.

