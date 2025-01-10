Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 30,304 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $6.70.
Critical Metals Stock Up 16.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Critical Metals by 322.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Critical Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
