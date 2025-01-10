Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 30,304 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $6.70.

Critical Metals Stock Up 16.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Critical Metals by 322.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Critical Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.