Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $600.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10,909.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

