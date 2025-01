Cyclone Power Technologies (OTCMKTS:CYPW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cyclone Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 850,000 shares changing hands.

Cyclone Power Technologies Trading Up ∞

About Cyclone Power Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc, a research and development engineering company, focuses on developing, commercializing, marketing, and licensing its cyclone engine technology in the United States. It is developing cyclone engine, an external heat engine that generates mechanical power by expanding super-heated steam rapidly inside its cylinders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclone Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclone Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.