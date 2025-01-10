D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.97. 3,066,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,319. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.46. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

