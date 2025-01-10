Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $235.74. 963,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,447. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $222.53 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day moving average of $253.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

