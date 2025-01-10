Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.350- EPS.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,809 shares of company stock worth $7,871,765. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

