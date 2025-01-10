Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $69,484.59 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596,508 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,770 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,491,000 after acquiring an additional 903,683 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,546,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

