Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,715 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $80,418.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,232.14. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

CSTL stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.39 million, a PE ratio of 163.61 and a beta of 0.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.