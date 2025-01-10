Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,876.67 ($35.40).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,920 ($35.93) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.45) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.76) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DGE

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

Diageo Price Performance

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,446 ($30.10) per share, with a total value of £8,291.94 ($10,202.95). Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,555 ($31.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,935.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,446.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,490.62. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($26.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,056 ($37.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.