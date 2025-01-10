Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.98 and traded as high as C$8.50. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.32, with a volume of 156,036 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

