DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
DTE Energy Price Performance
DTE Energy stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.
DTE Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on DTE
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
