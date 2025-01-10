Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 223.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $7.58 on Friday, reaching $15.47. 6,254,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,495. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $25,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,342.20. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $836,769.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,698.20. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,742 shares of company stock worth $1,443,246. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

