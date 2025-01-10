E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 125.70%.

E2open Parent Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $880.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

