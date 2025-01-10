East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 262,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 197,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

East West Petroleum Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Petroleum Company Profile

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

