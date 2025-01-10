easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.87 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($6.62). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 537.80 ($6.62), with a volume of 3,131,057 shares trading hands.
easyJet Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 550.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04.
easyJet Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. easyJet’s payout ratio is presently 1,020.41%.
Insider Activity
easyJet Company Profile
We are a low-cost European point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares, seamlessly connecting Europe with the warmest welcome in the sky. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 343 aircraft, operating 1,045 routes across 35 countries and 158 airports.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.