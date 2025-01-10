easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.87 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($6.62). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 537.80 ($6.62), with a volume of 3,131,057 shares trading hands.

easyJet Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 550.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04.

easyJet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. easyJet’s payout ratio is presently 1,020.41%.

Insider Activity

easyJet Company Profile

In related news, insider Kenton Jarvis sold 34,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($6.99), for a total value of £196,187.20 ($241,401.75). Also, insider David Robbie purchased 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £40,722 ($50,107.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,458. Insiders own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

We are a low-cost European point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares, seamlessly connecting Europe with the warmest welcome in the sky. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 343 aircraft, operating 1,045 routes across 35 countries and 158 airports.

