Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 81.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of Ellington Credit stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Ellington Credit has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

