Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading 36.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shot up 36.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 116,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 58,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
About Emergent Metals
Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emergent Metals
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- EV Sales Are Hitting Record Highs: 3 ETFs That Can Benefit
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Reasons Palo Alto May Be the Best Cybersecurity Stock in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- ServiceNow Targets New Highs With AI and Automation
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.