Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading 36.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) was up 36.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 116,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

