Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after buying an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,020. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

