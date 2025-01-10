Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 20804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Enablence Technologies Stock Up 21.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.85 million for the quarter.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

