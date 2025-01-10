Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDV. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDV

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$26.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.57. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$21.11 and a twelve month high of C$34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.