Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDV. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDV
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.