EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.17 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.83). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.83), with a volume of 3,160 shares traded.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.21 million, a PE ratio of -14,900.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

