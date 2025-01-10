Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after acquiring an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 89,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after acquiring an additional 398,494 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $789,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,365. The trade was a 9.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,398 shares of company stock worth $7,906,218. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.81.

Equinix Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $36.48 on Friday, hitting $914.56. 289,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,171. The company has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $941.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

