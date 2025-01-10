Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 10th (AGL, ALE, AMPE, AMTM, APP, APT, BKSC, BLIN, BNTX, BYFC)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 10th:

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX). They issued an underweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG). They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA). The firm issued a hold rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR). They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD). They issued a neutral rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI). They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $5.73 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

