Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 18,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 808,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERAS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Erasca in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $670.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Creative Planning raised its stake in Erasca by 23.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Erasca by 27.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Erasca during the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

