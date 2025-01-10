ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3901 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.38.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA MLPB opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $27.14.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Company Profile
