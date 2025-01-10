EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $57,583.68 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $57,583.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,892,772 shares in the company, valued at $83,347,672.32. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,235 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $81,176.70.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,130 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $85,488.70.

On Thursday, December 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,464 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $53,835.84.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,560 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $113,764.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $121,109.76.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,818 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $97,262.54.

On Thursday, November 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $145,728.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $106,492.67.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 77,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,149. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 673.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

