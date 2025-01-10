Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.16. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.