FDCTech, Inc. Expands its European Presence Through Acquisitions and Regulatory Milestones

FDCTech, Inc., a leading fintech company (OTCQB: FDCT), recently announced significant developments in its European expansion strategy in a press release dated January 8, 2025. The company, focused on acquiring and integrating small-to-mid-size legacy financial services firms, revealed its operational results for the period ending September 30, 2024, emphasizing growth and market penetration in key European regions.

Get alerts:

Key highlights from the company’s operational results as of September 30, 2024, included the acquisition of approximately 2,631 clients from Next Markets in Germany, marking FDCTech’s official entry into the German retail market. Additionally, the company acquired 35 clients from a Cypriot-based brokerage, further strengthening its foothold in the French market. Furthermore, FDCTech’s subsidiary, Alchemy Markets Ltd. (AML) in Malta, secured authorization to offer equities and money market securities, expanding its product portfolio and asset base.

These strategic acquisitions and new licensing agreements align with FDCTech’s overarching goal of scaling operations and diversifying revenue streams across key European markets. The company’s entry into the German and French retail trading sectors not only expands its client base but also enhances its ability to provide innovative trading solutions throughout the region.

FDCTech’s continuous efforts to broaden its global reach and enhance shareholder value through organic growth and targeted acquisitions demonstrate its commitment to sustainable expansion and strategic development in the financial technology sector.

For more comprehensive information on FDCTech’s operational results and management’s strategies, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the SEC filings or visit the company’s official website.

FDCTech, Inc. operates as a financial technology infrastructure developer catering to regulated and OTC brokerages, prop and algo trading firms in various asset classes, including forex, stocks, CFDs, and commodities. The company’s growth strategy revolves around leveraging its proprietary trading technology and liquidity solutions to deliver exceptional value to clients.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in future market conditions and economic factors. The company disclaims any liability for decisions made based on the information provided in this release.

For further details, media inquiries can be directed to FDCTech, Inc. at [email protected] or by visiting www.fdctech.com.

Contact:

FDCTech, Inc.

[email protected]

+1 877-445-6047

200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine, CA, 92618

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FDCTech’s 8K filing here.

FDCTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDCTech, Inc operates as a technology provider and software developer in the cryptocurrency or digital asset space. It operates Condor Pro Multi-Asset Trading Platform, a commercial trading platform primarily for day traders and retail investors. The company’s Condor Pro Multi-Asset Trading Platform includes risk management, pricing engine, and connectivity to liquidity providers or market makers.

Featured Articles