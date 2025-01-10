Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 648 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 658.78 ($8.11), with a volume of 161870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 661.50 ($8.14).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,325 ($16.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.
