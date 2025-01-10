Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 503.17 ($6.19) and traded as low as GBX 495.49 ($6.10). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.18), with a volume of 105,536 shares.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 503.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 500.27. The company has a market capitalization of £356.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,274.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Asian Values

In related news, insider Lucy Costa Duarte purchased 3,800 shares of Fidelity Asian Values stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874 ($24,454.29). Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

