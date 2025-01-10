FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.13). Approximately 13,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £31.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,587.50 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,875.00%.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

