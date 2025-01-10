Financial Contrast: ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PACCAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PACCAR and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 0 9 5 0 2.36 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

PACCAR currently has a consensus target price of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus target price of $32.02, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than PACCAR.

This table compares PACCAR and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 13.51% 27.24% 11.37% ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PACCAR and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $34.83 billion 1.63 $4.60 billion $8.95 12.12 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.11 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A

PACCAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Summary

PACCAR beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

