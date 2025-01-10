First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.