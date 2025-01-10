First International Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.