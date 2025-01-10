Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 3,160 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 295,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,382,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

