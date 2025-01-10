Fortitude Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average of $199.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

