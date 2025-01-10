Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $453,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 352.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 782,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,593,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 190,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $246.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.55 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.