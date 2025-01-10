Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $786,000 in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,712 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,824,000 after buying an additional 93,341 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,331,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after buying an additional 589,771 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $101.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.