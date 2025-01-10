Fortitude Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 249,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE PML opened at $8.25 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

