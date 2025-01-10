Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 104,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

