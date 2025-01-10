Fortitude Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.85.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

