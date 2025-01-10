Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $326,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,474,238,000 after buying an additional 999,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,361,000 after purchasing an additional 724,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after buying an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after buying an additional 308,921 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,322,000 after acquiring an additional 258,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.25.

Shares of SHW traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,156. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

