Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 998.74 ($12.29) and traded as low as GBX 947 ($11.65). Future shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.75), with a volume of 405,724 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 394.74%.
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
